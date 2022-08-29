WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - The Bloodline is threatened by a top faction, ultimate Betrayal

The final episode of WWE RAW before Clash at the Castle airs this weekend. The Bloodline is slated to be on the show, and business should indeed go down before the big showdown.

In this article, we shall focus on three surprises that might take place on WWE RAW this week. These are necessary, considering the universal verdict is that SmackDown, in a nutshell, was a dud. With the right amount of storytelling and swerves, every show may be a home run.

#3 The Bloodline and The Judgment Day finally square off

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, our very own Liam Power asked Damian Priest about the possibility of a Judgment Day vs. Bloodline showdown. Priest was very receptive to the idea but said their group had to work towards the same. It may be time to tease a future showdown now, without the Tribal Chief present.

Survivor Series is only a few months away, and a feud of this nature needs the right kind of build. Maybe someone like Sami Zayn could be recruited by The Judgment Day in time to make the eventual match very interesting.

All that needs to be done on RAW this week is to have the two factions square off, with the crowd losing their minds.

#2 Kurt Angle returns to WWE RAW this week and is challenged to one last match by Chad Gable

As can be seen below, legendary WWE Superstar Kurt Angle's big return to RAW could backfire, according to a former head writer.

The best way around it would be to give Angle the sendoff he deserves but never got. One of the best-ever to do it; Angle had been vocal about wanting a match against John Cena to cap off his career. Unfortunately, his final match was against Baron Corbin and, in the words of the great Maxwell Jacob Friedman, felt a little 'mid.'

While Cena may not be around at the moment, Gable looks, sounds, and even performs like the second coming of Angle. If there's anyone who deserves a shot at Angle at Clash at the Castle, it is him.

A feud with the returning veteran could be teased on RAW, with the eventual match could be taking place this very weekend.

#1 In front of the WWE RAW live audience, The Usos turn on Sami Zayn

We all know that Jimmy and Jey Uso don't particularly like Sami Zayn. While they may have formed a temporary alliance without Reigns in tow, The Usos may take a few liberties this week.

Could you imagine them turning on Sami Zayn on RAW, potentially bringing out Kevin Owens to even the numbers against the heels? This is a feud that could carry over all the way to next year!

