WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Logan Paul forms an interesting faction, Corey Graves interferes in a title match?

WWE RAW is heating up as we head towards SummerSlam, and all eyes are on the show to determine how the pieces will align.

Rest assured that what transpires on the red brand this week will have massive consequences on the outcome of the premium live event.

Here are three surprises that could potentially happen during the show that could have a long-term impact.

Only two things have been announced for the upcoming episode - a Logan Paul segment and Bianca Belair vs. Carmella. That's what fans are expecting from the show at this point.

Could the following surprises come out of nowhere and take WWE RAW to a new level?

#3. Logan Paul forms a brand new heel faction on WWE RAW this week

Everyone expects a Logan Paul vs. Miz match at SummerSlam 2022, but who will the audience get behind? On the one hand, you have The Miz, who's been the butt of every small testicle joke lately. On the other, you have Logan Paul, who is a natural heel and can't possibly work as a babyface.

There's every chance that Logan Paul will arrive at WWE RAW to take The Miz out and then align with him. In a swerve that nobody sees coming, he could extend his hand and pull The A-lister in for a symbolic embrace. And yes, with Ciampa as the muscle of the stable, the possibilities are truly limitless indeed.

#2. Carmella actually becomes the new champion with Corey Graves' help

What we do know is that Carmella and Bianca Belair will clash for the WWE RAW Women's Championship this week. Obviously, everyone expects Belair to retain her title. But what if, in a move that nobody sees coming, Carmella's husband and announcer Corey Graves helps her win the title?

That would bring a lot of heat upon the female superstar, something the division has been severely lacking lately.

There is no reason at all to hate Carmella except for the fact that she's vain. But with such an underhanded move, she could become an undeserving champion. Now, the audience will clamor to see Bianca Belair dethrone Carmella for good.

Additionally, it gives Corey Graves an interesting angle to play on television.

#1. Rey Mysterio turns heel and joins Judgment Day

They say that Rey Mysterio has done everything in his career. What he hasn't yet achieved is a run as a vicious heel. Considering what a naturally likable character he is, what if he turns heel on this week's show and aligns with The Judgment Day?

Everyone expects a turn from Dominik, but Mysterio could potentially swerve the world.

Imagine what a great setup this could become for Dominik to grab the bull by the horns and embark on a babyface run against his father and the faction. The possibilities are unlimited. Will he be able to take the reins? Only time will tell.

Feel free to air your valued thoughts and views about the potential surprises in the comments section below.

