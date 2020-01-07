WWE RAW: 3 reasons why Andrade unmasked Rey Mysterio

Andrade left the Arena with Mysterio's mask

Rey Mysterio challenged Andrade for the Championship that he lost a little over a week ago, in the hopes that he would become a three-time United States Championship. But things didn't go to plan for Mysterio since he not only lost the match to Andrade, but he also lost his mask and accidentally collided with Zelina Vega at ringside.

It was obvious that Vega was supposed to be taken out of the equation and it was thought that the fact that Vega was taken out would then cost Andrade the Championship and then continue to tease the split between the two stars since Andrade wants to work with Charlotte Flair in the coming months.

Andrade winning his match isn't the real talking point though. Following the match, Andrade took Mysterio's mask and handed it over to Vega, which could signify a number of things.

#3 Did Andrade want to take what Mysterio holds most dear?

Rey Mysterio lost his mask on Raw

Andrade himself knows what wearing a mask means, since he once wrestled in a mask until he came to WWE. So the United States Champion knows what it means to the former Champion to have his mask taken away in public; it's the biggest sign of disrespect and it means that Mysterio has to live with dishonor.

As part of the match, Mysterio accidentally took out Zelina Vega at ringside and the star was shown bleeding from the mouth following the match. Since Mysterio took out Vega, could Andrade have seen that as a sign of disrespect and decided that he wanted to do the same to Mysterio?

It was Vega who had the mask on the ramp, so perhaps given that she's such a big Rey Mysterio fan outside of the ring, she decided that she wanted it as a trophy of sorts.

