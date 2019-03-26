WWE Raw: 3 reasons why Drew McIntyre has been winning in the main event of the last three episodes

McIntyre is on a winning streak on RAW.

Even though WWE have announced that the women will main event Wrestlemania for the first time in 35 years, none of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, or Becky Lynch got the opportunity to close down the show. Instead, they kicked off the show.

The main event of the recent episode of RAW was the last man standing match between Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre in which McIntyre won comprehensively.

This incident is not the first time McIntyre stood tall at the end of a RAW episode. McIntyre has ended the last three RAW episodes by standing tall.

Two weeks ago, McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose in a falls count anywhere match on the main event. Last week, McIntyre defeated another Shield member - Seth Rollins - on the show's main event. And as mentioned before, on the latest episode of RAW, McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose again - this time in a "Last Man Standing" match.

But why is WWE pushing McIntyre like this? In this thread, we will take a look at a few reasons why WWE is pushing Drew McIntyre to win in the main event of the past few RAW episodes.

#3 To "feed" Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 35

Roman Reigns accepted Drew McIntyre's Wrestlemania challenge.

On the latest episode of RAW, Roman Reigns accepted the challenge of Drew McIntyre for a match at Wrestlemania 35. WWE has already done a good job at establishing McIntyre as a credible heel. The WWE fans are genuinely mad at the Scottish Psychopath for destroying their beloved Shield members.

Thus, WWE would be looking forward to using the heel heat possessed by McIntyre to "feed" the Big Dog at Wrestlemania 35. After all, when was the last time Reigns was in a feud where he got more cheered than his opponent?

