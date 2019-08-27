WWE RAW: 3 Reasons why Drew McIntyre was eliminated from the King of the Ring tournament

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2019, 07:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Many had picked McIntyre as the favorite for the tournament

Drew McIntyre was touted by many to be the winner of the King of the Ring tournament by a multitude of experts. And when he went up against Ricochet this week, many believed it to be the first stepping stone on his way to the throne.

It was a good match, some may even call it great because of the way it was designed. Ricochet took a lot of punishment at the hands of McIntyre, being tossed around the ring like a rag doll by the Scotsman.

And he also tried power moves on McIntyre, even though he was clearly David going up against Goliath in a mismatched clash. The match would end with Ricochet picking up an upset win, that had many jaws hitting the floor.

Here are 5 reasons why I believe that Ricochet beat Drew McIntyre.

#3 Ricochet is getting as big a push as Drew McIntyre

If you consider the fact that Ricochet made his main roster debut in February 2019, you'll know that my point does make sense. He's already been United States Champion just a few months down the line and more importantly, he's picked up wins against the likes of top superstars like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

While Drew McIntyre has also been portrayed as a top heel since the time he came to the main roster from NXT, one may argue that he's been a step behind Ricochet. Honestly, consider the fact that he came up in 2018 and while many expected him to be the Universal Champion by now, he's only been RAW Tag Team Champion with Dolph Ziggler in his current run.

The issue is probably the fact that he's never been portrayed as the main guy, but as a lackey first for Dolph Ziggler and then, Shane McMahon.

1 / 3 NEXT