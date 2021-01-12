WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Triple H returns to face Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss back with a surprise (Jan 11th, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE RAW delivered beyond expectations. Despite a slow start, the show picked up as we entered the second and the third hour. The show was put together at the last minute, allowing the creative to script a couple of good surprises. Overall, the show was decent, and we saw a few Superstars gain momentum ahead of Royal Rumble.

In this article, we will take a look at three Superstars who flopped on WWE RAW and three who impressed. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Randy Orton

This managed to get everyone's attention

Before we proceed with this discussion, allow this author to clarify that Randy Orton was not the most dominant performer on WWE RAW tonight. Neither was he like his fierce self. Instead, he was the one who helped in a good narration that made the show progressively better – something that the Red brand has lacked over the last few months.

In the opening segment of WWE RAW, Triple H stepped inside the ring to address the fans. However, he was interrupted by Randy Orton who was involved in a war of words with The Game. Eventually, a match was booked between both these Superstars as Randy Orton looked keen to slay another legend on the show.

In the main event of WWE RAW, we saw Triple H and Randy Orton lock horns in a brief yet impressive in-ring encounter. They went after each other’s throat right after the first bell. It was also pleasant to see that Triple H didn’t look out of place during this match. Instead, he seemed quite convincing when he managed to gain dominance over The Viper.

Overall, Orton looked good inside the ring, and it was evident why his longevity inside the ring is praised so often. In the final moments of the match, Triple H got his hands on a hammer, and he wanted to attack Orton with the same. However, their match was interrupted as the lights went off and Triple H’s hammer caught fire.

When the lights came back on, Alexa Bliss was standing inside the ring while Orton stood shell-shocked on WWE RAW. For lack of better expression, Bliss threw a fireball at Orton’s face just like they do in Dragon Ball Z. The show ended with Orton clutching onto his face. Even though he was at the end of receiving punishment during his segments, Orton did very well in putting up a convincing performance as this week’s WWE RAW ended with another cliff-hanger.