WWE RAW: 3 Surprising returns/appearances we can witness on the show tonight

The situation between these two is quite heated up!

After a much talked about mega-event, WWE Super ShowDown, in Saudi Arabia a couple of days ago, WWE will deliver the fallout show of the event live tonight from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. This place is really close to my heart as I attended my first live RAW event in this very place last year.

Anyways, WWE doesn't really have much time before their next big event as WWE Stomping Grounds takes place less than two weeks from now on June 23rd. With WWE looking to set up the upcoming PPV quickly, tonight's RAW might be an entertaining one.

In this article, let's take a look at the 3 Surprising returns/appearances that we can witness on the show tonight.

#3 Goldberg

Will The Myth have a special announcement for tonight?

WWE Super ShowDown saw two legends of the business The Undertaker and Goldberg battle out in the main event in what was quite a disheartening match for long-term wrestling fans. It is safe to say that these two superstars of the past had a botchy match that was not received well by the fans across the world.

Goldberg himself tweeted the following after the match, accepting his mistake.

Knocked myself out and thought I could finish.... love my fans.....but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ..... hope ur happy

With many fans considering this Goldberg's last ever wrestling match, he may very well show up tonight to address his future. If he does, there are 3 main segments possible-

He announces his retirement in a feel-good promo He challenges Taker to a rematch (which we hope is not the case) He could face a BRO, which leads us to the next point.

#2 Matt Riddle

Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Ovzh3t64Tq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 7, 2019

In the last couple of days, NXT Superstar and the Original BRO, Matt Riddle has been taking some huge shots at Goldberg. As seen in the tweet above, the shots are way past the normal tolerance level of someone like Goldberg.

With WWE allowing him to post such content on social media, the talk of the town has been whether these two will get into a program in the near future. While I personally would prefer Riddle to stay in NXT for a little longer and maybe even get a run with the NXT Championship, there are chances that he might soon move up to the main roster.

Could tonight be that night? A better way to book this would be to have him take out Goldberg in a one-off appearance and make a huge impact on his debut rather than having a match with him.

