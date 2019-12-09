WWE RAW: 3 Things Seth Rollins could do to continue the ongoing storyline

Amit Shukla

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is in the midst of a storyline where fans are not sure if he is a heel or a babyface. The fact that he left the ring when the Authors of Pain decided to attack Kevin Owens two weeks ago and was given a clear path last week by the returning team have fans pondering over what to expect next from the former Universal Champion.

'The Beastslayer' has not been in the best form since losing his title match to The Fiend, and the company is trying to revive his character by giving him a storyline that will run through December. Several other Superstars are also involved in this storyline, and this makes the plot somewhat unpredictable, but fun for fans.

Kevin Owens is also a part of this storyline, and this makes the overall story better as 'The Prizefighter' can elevate any storyline to its very best level, which only adds value as the Royal Rumble approaches. The fact that we aren't clear on the direction that Seth Rollins will be heading towards has made this entire storyline worthy of our TV viewing experience and that should only continue in the weeks ahead.

With all this in mind, let's take a look at what might happen this week on RAW and speculate as to how Seth Rollins will advance the ongoing storyline with AOP and Kevin Owens. As always, we welcome your thoughts in the comments section below.

#3 Seth Rollins Joins Hands With AOP

Seth Rollins is a master at managing factions, and we all know that he was the master behind The Shield. With Dean Ambrose now in AEW as Jon Moxley, that group is officially over, but while all good things must come to an end - when one door closes, another opens. There can always be a new beginning and what better way than to align three wrestlers that are the very best at what they do.

The Authors of Pain can pledge their allegiance to Seth Rollins, and then start attacking wrestlers just like The Shield did. This would be a great way to not only help AOP, but also keep Seth Rollins' character from going stale. Rollins has just been through a brutal championship feud against The Fiend, and time away from a singles storyline would prove to be beneficial for both the former Universal Champion, as well as The Authors of Pain.

The fact that Rollins is at the epicenter of this storyline, any move he makes will only take this storyline forward in an effective manner and a new faction can't be ruled out. It would be nice to see the start of a new trio, as factions rule brands these days. The faction of Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode are a dominant force on SmackDown, while The Undisputed Era is a powerful faction on NXT, so a new faction on RAW would prove to be a fantastic idea.

