WWE RAW: 3 things that should happen and 2 that shouldn't (13 January 2020)

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

WWE RAW

It's the 2nd Monday Night RAW of 2020 and WWE have an exciting line-up in place. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are set to appear once again while Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy will clash in the ring for the 3rd week in a row.

The Royal Rumble build up is set to continue while the first-ever fistfight match is set to take place as well. Kevin Owens, Big Show and Samoa Joe are set to team up against AoP and Seth Rollins and we could see them take the rivalry to Royal Rumble too.

On that note, here are 3 things that should happen and 2 that shouldn't on RAW tonight:

Should happen: Another twist in Rusev-Lana-Lashley storyline

The storyline involving Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has been going on for over 3 months now and it is not going to end any time soon. A majority of the WWE Universe has not taken kindly to the storyline so far but it has gotten a lot more interesting of late.

Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley have been doing their part really well and with Liv Morgan joining the farce at the end of December, it took a dramatic turn. She was missing last week on RAW while Rusev apppeared on the titantron and gave the newly married couple a present – photos from their wedding that was crashed by him, Liv Morgan and others.

Tonight, Lashley and Rusev will go one-on-one and there is a very good chance of both Lana and Liv Morgan going face to face as well. Lana has already revealed that she will be returning to the ring this year and if things go according to plan, she might be involved in a mixed tag team match soon.

However, for that, WWE need to extend this storyline a little more and it will be interesting to see what they have in store for us tonight.

1 / 5 NEXT