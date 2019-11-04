WWE RAW: 3 things that should happen and 2 that shouldn't – twist in the tale, massive return

Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch

It's time for Monday Night RAW from Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York and WWE have announced nothing so far! No matches have been revealed nor have WWE put up a preview on their website.

However, one thing that looks likely to happen is the return of Brock Lesnar! The Beast Incarnate's advocate, Paul Heyman announced on SmackDown that the WWE Champion will be moving to RAW to confront Rey Mysterio.

That's one segment that is very much possible but apart from that, WWE are keeping things under wraps. Will there be another NXT invasion? Will Seth Rollins announce that he's moving to SmackDown? So many questions will be answered on the show!

Without further ado, here are 2 things that should happen and 1 that shouldn't on Monday Night RAW tonight:

Should happen: Liv Morgan returns and challenges Becky Lynch

The return of Liv Morgan is something the WWE Universe has been waiting for for sometime now. The former member of the Riott Squad has been out for sometime and is set to return with a new gimmick.

She has been teasing changes ever since she took the break and recently, she was spotted with Stephanie McMahon in her new look. Morgan has gone blonde – losing her pink hair – and that might just be a big part of her gimmick now.

What we would love to see is Morgan return to the ring tonight. Becky Lynch needs a new challenger and right now, the most obvious choice is Charlotte Flair. That's not a feud that will keep the fans glued as it has happened several times already in the recent past.

A returning Liv Morgan attacking Charlotte as she makes her way to the ring before going after Becky would be the best thing possible! WWE have to book her as the heel right now if they want to keep Becky as the face of the women's division.

