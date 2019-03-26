×
WWE Raw: 3 things that WWE should have avoided on the show

Kaushik Das
ANALYST
26 Mar 2019, 15:08 IST

Monday Night Raw.
Monday Night Raw.

The penultimate Monday Night Raw before Wrestlemania 35 took place at Boston, Massachusetts. Wrestlemania is less than two weeks away and there was decent build to the Show of Shows with two matches being made official.

Romans Reigns Vs Drew Mcintyre and the fatal four-way match involving Boss 'N' Hug Connection, Divas of Doom, The IIconics and Samoan Slaughterhouse for the Women's tag team championships were officially announced for Wrestlemania.

The quality of the matches was mediocre at best, with only the Last Man Standing and the men's tag team matches being somewhat decent.

Here are 3 things WWE should have avoided on Monday Night Raw:

#1 Beat the clock challenge


This weeks' Raw started with Ronda Rousey cutting a promo about the RAW Women's championship match headlining Wrestlemania 35. That eventually led to a beat the clock challenge match involving all three ladies fighting for the championship. Ronda faced-off against Sarah Logan, Charlotte against Ruby Riott and Becky vs Liv Morgan.

Ronda Rousey set the pace with a win over Sarah Logan in 1:25 minutes.


Charlotte failed to win her match after failing to submit Ruby Riott.

Becky Lynch went on to win the whole thing by 7 seconds after beating Liv Morgan.


Now, the match did not make sense at all. Beat the clock are usually for a number one contender's match or in some cases a championship match or for some stipulations. On this occasion, nothing was at stake for the winner. None of the competitors really benefited from sub 2-minute matches. The Riott squad were treated like absolute jobbers in this whole mess of a segment/match.

The feud involving Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair was the hottest thing going on in the company but it has cooled done a lot compared to a month ago. This weeks' match further added to the not-so-great booking of the feud in recent times.

Contact Us Advertise with Us