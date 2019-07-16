WWE Raw: 3 things WWE cleverly told us through Bray Wyatt's attack on Finn Balor

The Fiend is here

WWE followed up a brilliant Extreme Rules with a pretty solid show of Raw and now we have officially entered the Paul Heyman era on the red brand. The show was filled with some pretty entertaining moments throughout and some predictable matches.

We saw the new United States Champion AJ Styles with the Good Brothers beat the hell out of Ricochet again and also, quite predictably saw Seth Rollins emerge as the number 1 contender for the Universal Championship by winning the 10 man battle royal.

Also, we saw Natalya become the number 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship, while the tag team roster of Raw disappointed again. We also got to see the highly anticipated return of Bray Wyatt as he returned with his Fiend persona and delivered a Sister Abigail to Finn Balor to set up an exciting feud for SummerSlam.

So, in this slideshow, we are going to talk about the three things that WWE cleverly told us through Wyatt's attack on Balor:

#3 The Demon and the Fiend are going to meet somewhere down the line...maybe SummerSlam

Finn Balor

All right, Balor, who lost his Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules to Shinsuke Nakamura, now has a new feud on his hands and its against the Fiend, Wyatt's creepy persona.

Also, rumors claim that Balor has asked for some time off and that can be the reason why he dropped the Intercontinental Championship and that is why he is set to face Wyatt at SummerSlam.

I don't expect Balor to bring the Demon at SummerSlam since if the reports of him asking for some time off are true, he is probably going to lose, and Paul Heyman wouldn't want the Demon to be strongly defeated. So, I'm guessing that after Balor's reported time off, these two men will pick up their feud and we might see the Demon and the Fiend face off in an epic creepy battle.

