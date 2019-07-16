×
WWE Raw: 3 Things WWE cleverly told us through Seth Rollins' win in the 10-man Battle Royal

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    16 Jul 2019, 23:20 IST

Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

WWE Extreme Rules was an outstanding pay-per-view filled with entertainment and WWE have managed to back that up with a great follow-up Raw. Credit where it's due, WWE have managed to get many things right over the period of this month and the last one.

This week on the red brand, we officially kicked off the Paul Heyman era with him saying the same things about Brock Lesnar as he is used to. We also saw Bray Wyatt make his anticipated return to wrestling with his creepy Fiend persona and deliver a Sister Abigail on Finn Balor.

We saw Natalya become the number 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship after she won a fatal 4-way match. The biggest moment of the night, though, came when Seth Rollins emerged victorious in the 10-man battle royal and become the official challenger to Lesnar's Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the three things WWE cleverly told us through Seth Rollins' victory in the battle royal:-

#3 Roman Reigns might not be in the Universal Championship picture anytime soon

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

From all the contestants who were involved in the battle royal, it is fair to say that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were the favorites and because Roman didn't win it, it might mean that both Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman likely have different directions for him.

Maybe he is going to be involved in the WWE Championship picture in the near future. Right now though, after losing that battle royal, I can't see Roman being involved in the Universal Championship picture anytime soon and he maybe continues his feud with Drew McIntyre or he might go another way altogether.

All in all, it is refreshing to see Roman not being dragged into the title picture without any build-up.

