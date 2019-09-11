WWE RAW: 3 things WWE made clear through this week's show

AJ Styles and Cedric Alexander

The last WWE RAW before Clash Of Champions came live to us from the Madison Square Garden, New York, NY. It was a good show, filled with some great matches.

The show kicked off with Stone Cold Steve Austin addressing the WWE Universe. Then, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman came out to sign the contract for the Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions.

When the contract signing was done, The OC came out and attacked the current RAW Tag Team Champions. The segment ended with Styles eating a Stone Cold Stunner.

Also, the King of the Ring semi-final took place on RAW and Baron Corbin emerged as the winner. Furthermore, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair got their revenge against Bayley and Sasha Banks as The Man and The Queen won the tag team match.

The match between Cedric Alexander and Styles ended in a disqualification before the former pinned the latter in the 10-man tag team main event involving Rollins, Strowman, Alexander & The Viking Raiders against The OC and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

In this piece, we are going to take a look at the three things WWE made clear through this week's show:

#3 Chad Gable could be going all the way in the King of the Ring tournament

Corbin won the KOTR semi-final

The winner of the KOTR semi-final on RAW was always going to give an indication of what will happen in the other semi-final between Elias and Chad Gable, scheduled for SmackDown Live this week.

Corbin emerged as the winner in the triple threat match between Samoa Joe, Ricochet and him. Since Corbin is a heel, WWE would want a face to be pitted against him at Clash Of Champions.

So, that makes Gable the most likely Superstar to emerge as the winner in his match against Elias. Gable is most certainly going to the finals of the KOTR tournament. Is he going to win the tournament? Only time will tell.

