WWE RAW: 3 Things WWE secretly told us during the return of Bray Wyatt

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.02K   //    16 Jul 2019, 19:03 IST

Bray Wyatt is back!
Bray Wyatt is back!

This week's RAW saw one of the most anticipated returns in recent memory when Bray Wyatt finally appeared in the ring as The Fiend to take out the former Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor.

The return took place after Balor won his match against Samoa Joe. During his post-match celebration, his music faded away strangely and what followed was some amazing production work from the crew. Wyatt hit Sister Abigail on Balor to announce his arrival. This was a short yet very effective way for Wyatt to return to the ring, and we all must admit that the mask is really scary.

But there were a lot of secret things WWE told us through this segment and in this article, we take a look at three of them.

#3 The attack does not confirm his first feud to be against Finn Balor

One of the biggest takeaways from this segment was that it does not mean that Bray Wyatt's first feud after his return would be against Balor. The Fiend appeared out of nowhere to lay out the former Intercontinental Champion, but if you listen carefully to the commentators, the talk was about Wyatt terrorizing the entire roster.

According to rumors, Finn Balor has requested for a two-month break from WWE to recharge his batteries after a grueling run. While this break might happen after SummerSlam, the attack on RAW did seem to be a way to write him off TV for the time being. Any form of confirmation will likely follow in the coming weeks.

As of now, Balor is the top contender to face Wyatt, but things could change very soon.

#2 His finisher would still be the Sister Abigail

Sister Abigail to Balor!
Sister Abigail to Balor!

Fans have been wondering whether The Fiend gimmick of Bray Wyatt will continue to use his old finisher or get a new one. Well, as seen on RAW, The Fiend hit Balor with Sister Abigail, implying that the plan for him is to still use his old finisher.

WWE has made it very clear that Bray still has characteristics of his former self and one could see many throwbacks to his old gimmick as this storyline progresses. Can you imagine The Fiend doing the spider walk?

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Bray Wyatt Finn Balor WWE Points To Note
Fetching more content...
