WWE Raw: 3 things WWE secretly told us in this week's episode

Ricochet has become the number 1 contender for the United States Championship

This week's Raw was the last one before WWE Stomping Grounds, and this one seriously had a different feel to it. For the first time in a long time, WWE managed to keep us entertained for the duration of three hours with very few segments that disappointed.

This week, Ricochet became the number 1 contender for the United States Championship after beating The Miz, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley in a fatal five-way match. We saw Seth Rollins beat the life out of EC3 and Baron Corbin with a chair, and the latter got his revenge on the champ later on in the show.

Several names were also teased as the guest referee for the match between Seth and Corbin at Stomping Grounds. We also saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross lose to the IIconics and the latter retained their Women's Tag Team Championship gold.

Also, Roman Reigns returned and sent Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre a message by giving the Best in the World a beat down. In this slideshow, we try to take a look at the three biggest things WWE secretly told us through this week's episode:

#3 The Club is being reformed

When AJ Styles moved to Raw, there was a clear possibility of the reformation of the Club but that didn't happen, and AJ lost his match to Seth for the Universal Championship. This week, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were facing the Usos and AJ was the one who hyped them up for the match.

It was a clear indication given by Vince McMahon that AJ might reform the Club. Also, this makes complete sense as this could mean that Styles is turning heel and that could make his program against Seth even more interesting. For the time being though, Seth has his eyes set on defeating Corbin at Stomping Grounds.

