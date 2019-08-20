WWE Raw: 3 Things WWE secretly told us through Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins becoming the Raw Tag Team Champions

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.23K // 20 Aug 2019, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

This week's Raw was full of entertainment and unpredictability. We saw some great matches from the King of the Ring tournament, and we also saw the Raw Tag Team Titles change hands.

The show started with a brawl between Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler, leading to a match between the two which the Big Dog won. We saw the Fiend attack Jerry Lawler with a Mandible Claw.

The United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Braun Strowman ended in a disqualification. Then, Seth Rollins came out to save Strowman from the OC's assault and that lead to a Raw Tag Team Championship match which took place later in the night.

We also saw Randy Orton and The Revival form a faction of sorts. The biggest talking point of the show came during the main event as Strowman and Rollins won the Tag Team Championship. In this piece, we are going to take a look at the 3 Things WWE secretly told us by putting the Raw Tag Team Titles on Strowman and Rollins' shoulder:

#3 Braun Strowman will most likely be turning heel on Seth Rollins

The Monster Among Men has his eyes on the Universal Championship

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman winning the Tag Team Titles enables them to spend more time with each other, and that can lead to a disagreement between the two. This will eventually lead to a heel turn for the Monster Among Men.

It's possible neither Vince McMahon nor Paul Heyman would like a face vs face program for the Universal Championship. Rollins isn't turning heel for sure, so that leaves us with Strowman.

This isn't a very bad idea, as Strowman hasn't enjoyed life as a face. Hopefully, this decision turns out to be good for the Monster Among Men.

1 / 2 NEXT