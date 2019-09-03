WWE Raw: 3 Things WWE subtly told us through AJ Styles interrupting the contract signing for the Universal Championship match

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

This week's WWE Raw was a brilliant show as it was filled with entertainment and unpredictable moments. It was a show that established many things going into Clash Of Champions.

We saw the Raw Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks made official. The King of the Ring tournament advanced as Baron Corbin got the better of Cedric Alexander, while the match between Samoa Joe and Ricochet ended in a draw.

This meant that the KOTR semi-final will be a triple threat match between Joe, Ricochet, and Corbin. Furthermore, Bayley turned heel towards the very end of the show as she unloaded on The Man with a flurry of chair shots, aiding Banks in the process.

Also, we saw AJ Styles interrupting the contract signing for the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

The Phenomenal One claimed he should be the next the line for the Universal Championship before the OC, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler attacked the current Raw Tag Team Champions.

The contract signing is now slated to happen again next week and this time, Stone Cold Steve Austin will act as the moderator. In this piece, we are going to take a look at the 3 Things WWE subtly told us through Styles interrupting the contract signing:

#3 WWE doesn't have new challengers for the United States Championship

AJ Styles doesn't have any challengers for his United States Championship

The most obvious conclusion that can be drawn is that WWE doesn't really have a new challenger for AJ Styles at the moment.

Styles being a heel needs babyface challengers and it doesn't seem like Vince McMahon has many for the Phenomenal One. The most obvious candidate would have been Ricochet but he seems to be going all the way in the King of the Ring tournament. Now that we are just a few weeks away from Clash Of Champions, it doesn't seem likely that Styles will get a new challenger before that.

The Phenomenal One has been feuding with Strowman for his United States Championship in recent weeks; that angle seems to have made Styles relevant in the Universal Championship picture.

