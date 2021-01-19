WWE RAW: 3 winners and 3 losers from the show (January 18th, 2020)

Another week, another episode of Monday Night RAW in the books. With only a few weeks left until WWE Royal Rumble, the Superstars of the Red Brand are desperately looking to catch a wave of momentum before what could be their greatest opportunity in their careers.

With that, who were the top winners and losers from this week's episode of RAW? With Alexa Bliss, The Hurt Business, Matt Riddle, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Xavier Woods, AJ Styles, and more on the card, the most important storylines were touched on, even if Drew McIntyre and Goldberg weren't on TV this week. Who found themselves in the land of obscurity, and who climbed to the top of the RAW mountain tonight?

We kick things off with a multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion who has struggled quite a bit since the group split during the WWE Draft.

#3 Loser: Xavier Woods receives his RETRIBUTION

Xavier Woods can't shake RETRIBUTION

While Big E is currently thriving on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion, the rest of The New Day has really fallen off. After losing the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Hurt Business, Kofi Kingston was injured. Since then, Xavier Woods has been left to go it alone on Monday Night RAW.

Though Woods ended 2020 with a huge announcement, revealing he'd be a major player and host for the reviving G4, his run in the ring since has left something to be desired. Prior to tonight, he'd lost four of the previous five matches. Tonight was no different, as he fell to another member of RETRIBUTION.

Last week, T-Bar crushed Woods, and RETRIBUTION's other big man Mace looked to do the same. Mr. UpUpDownDown caught Mace several times, stunning him with some impressive strikes. However, a tilt-a-whirl sidewalk slam, following a distraction from the entire group, sent Woods crashing down to the mat.

With Kingston hurt and Big E on another brand, Xavier Woods is all alone surrounded in shark-infested waters.

#3 Winner: Charlotte Flair picks up a much-needed win on RAW

Charlotte Flair stayed cool, calm, and collected on RAW

Since Charlotte Flair returned to WWE, she's had a roller coaster of a time. The Queen is already decked out in gold, holding one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Since then, though, RAW has all but forgotten about the titles and placed Flair in a singles feud with Lacey Evans.

Last week, Ric Flair turned on his own daughter, choosing the Sassy Southern Belle over the multi-time WWE Women's Champion. Thanks to the Nature Boy, Evans pinned Flair in a tag match with Asuka two weeks ago, then beat her again last week.

Tonight, Ric and Evans continued to mess with Charlotte while she faced Evans' tag partner Peyton Royce. Lacey Evans even wore Flair's iconic robe, hoping to get inside The Queen's head. However, there's a reason she's considered by many to be one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time.

Flair would ultimately force Royce to tap to the Figure-8, proving that she doesn't need her father in her corner to get the job done. Flair will be a part of this year's Royal Rumble, and she'll surely run into Evans during the match. Hopefully, she carries this momentum into the PPV in a few short weeks.