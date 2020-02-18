WWE RAW: 4 botches you missed this week (17th February 2020)

There were some interesting botches this week on RAW

It was the penultimate episode of Monday Night RAW ahead of Super ShowDown next Thursday night and the build-up was completely focused on WWE's trip to the Middle East and the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view which takes place on March 8th.

The women now have their match set inside the steel structure with WrestleMania implications on the line, whilst Charlotte Flair is completely focused on just the second match that has been made official for WrestleMania, between The Queen and Rhea Ripley.

AJ Styles made his return alongside The OC after the nasty bump at The Royal Rumble last month whilst Matt Hardy may have appeared for the final time after a brutal assault at the hands of Randy Orton.

It was an episode of RAW that was filled with botches just one night after Takeover: Portland and here are just a handful of the most noticeable botches this week.

#4. Randy Orton fluffs his lines

Randy Orton kicked off the show as the storyline surrounding the return of The Legend Killer continued but it seems that Orton may have forgotten how to do his slow and condescending promos. Orton has got used to delivering upbeat promos in recent months and had someone to back him up, so this week on RAW Orton was forced to deliver quite a menacing promo that showed all of his nerves.

Orton tripped over his promo a number of times and can visibly be seen getting annoyed with himself after the second botch where he just decides to continue rather than backtrack and correct himself.

#3. Drew McIntyre's kick is miles off the intended target

Drew McIntyre already has his match at WrestleMania confirmed and is now seemingly pushing himself forward as he eagerly anticipates the biggest match of his career against The Beast Incarnate in Tampa. This week on RAW Brock Lesnar wasn't in attendance for the show so instead MVP was the man who stepped up to the challenge of The Scotsman.

McIntyre has become known for his Claymore kicks, but the first kick of this match was shocking since it was reminiscent of the time that John Cena dodged The Undertaker's big boot at WrestleMania, the kick was so far away that MVP had to put his hands out just to make some form of contact with McIntyre.

Advertisement

#2. Kevin Owens trips over

Kevin Owens has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins throughout the beginning of 2020 and it looks as though this current storyline isn't even close to an end. Last night on RAW Owens took on Murphy and AOP with The Viking Raiders on his side but it wasn't enough to overcome The Monday Night Messiah's disciples as Rollins once again took advantage of the numbers game before he was saved by The Street Profits.

It would be understandable if Owens was feeling some fatigue after the past few weeks, which could be why he tripped over mid-way through the match and had to be picked back up by Akam.

#1. Mojo Rawley's shoulders are not down

After an interesting trip to the Funko store proved that both R-Truth and Mojo Rawley were still looking to get their hands on the 24/7 Championship, a triple threat match that also included current Champion Riddick Moss was added to Monday Night RAW and it was actually quite a quick match.

Moss retained the Championship he was able to gain by turning on his former friend, this time by once again pinning Rawley, but the former Hype Bros star's shoulders were not on the match when the pin started to be counted, so technically it shouldn't have counted as a legal pin.

Did you spot all these botches this week or have any more that went unnoticed? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...