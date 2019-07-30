×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Raw: 4 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode (July 29, 2019)

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    30 Jul 2019, 16:20 IST

Natalya got a chance to have a show-stealing moment
Natalya got a chance to have a show-stealing moment

We’re just under two weeks from SummerSlam, and WWE needed to ensure that this week’s episode of Raw built as much momentum as possible heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

With a card stacked with the industry's biggest stars, Raw delivered a show filled with many high points and surprises.

During the night we watched Seth Rollins battle Dolph Ziggler, while Becky Lynch first took on Alexa Bliss, followed by Nikki Cross.

To bring the heavyweights out, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe came face-to-face in a 'Samoan Summit' which ended in the way we expected it to end.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode of Raw:

#4 Set up a Gauntlet Match


Since WWE has done away with automatic rematch clauses for championships, things have gotten a bit sillier on both Raw and SmackDown.

We’ve seen challengers get chances to win the title multiple times even after failing, while champions haven’t had the luxury of immediately getting a rematch for their lost title.

However, WWE has still given many Superstars a chance to get a rematch for their titles through different methods. A couple of weeks ago, Seth Rollins won a Battle Royal to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship once again.

On the other hand, Ricochet won a Gauntlet Match this week on Raw to get a rematch for the title he lost to AJ Styles. While it was odd that WWE handed Ricochet another opportunity just like it gave to Seth Rollins, they did so in a better fashion. Other Superstars like Rey Mysterio and Andrade got a chance to shine during the match which was much better to watch as compared to the chaotic Battle Royal.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Revival Natalya Ricochet
Advertisement
WWE Raw: 4 things WWE got right on this week's Raw and 2 things they got wrong 
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Burning questions before this week's episode (July 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (June 10th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (December 17, 2018) 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 4 Biggest questions from this week’s episode (June 10, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Reunion Results July 22nd, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 4 biggest mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (May 6, 2019)
RELATED STORY
7 Mistakes WWE Made On Raw This Week(29 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 Shockers & Surprises from this week’s episode (May 6, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Reunion (22nd July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us