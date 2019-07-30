WWE Raw: 4 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode (July 29, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Natalya got a chance to have a show-stealing moment

We’re just under two weeks from SummerSlam, and WWE needed to ensure that this week’s episode of Raw built as much momentum as possible heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

With a card stacked with the industry's biggest stars, Raw delivered a show filled with many high points and surprises.

During the night we watched Seth Rollins battle Dolph Ziggler, while Becky Lynch first took on Alexa Bliss, followed by Nikki Cross.

To bring the heavyweights out, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe came face-to-face in a 'Samoan Summit' which ended in the way we expected it to end.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode of Raw:

#4 Set up a Gauntlet Match

Since WWE has done away with automatic rematch clauses for championships, things have gotten a bit sillier on both Raw and SmackDown.

We’ve seen challengers get chances to win the title multiple times even after failing, while champions haven’t had the luxury of immediately getting a rematch for their lost title.

However, WWE has still given many Superstars a chance to get a rematch for their titles through different methods. A couple of weeks ago, Seth Rollins won a Battle Royal to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship once again.

On the other hand, Ricochet won a Gauntlet Match this week on Raw to get a rematch for the title he lost to AJ Styles. While it was odd that WWE handed Ricochet another opportunity just like it gave to Seth Rollins, they did so in a better fashion. Other Superstars like Rey Mysterio and Andrade got a chance to shine during the match which was much better to watch as compared to the chaotic Battle Royal.

