WWE RAW: 5 biggest hints that AJ Styles is reuniting Bullet Club

The Club previously joined forces on WWE television in 2016

The April 29 episode of WWE Raw ended with AJ Styles and Universal champion Seth Rollins signing contracts in the middle of the ring ahead of their match at Money In The Bank on May 19.

As is usually the case with WWE contract signings, this one did not go smoothly. Once Michael Cole left the ring, the verbal exchanges soon became physical, with Styles sending Rollins through a table with a Phenomenal Forearm to stand tall at the end of the episode.

Interestingly, two of Styles’ sidekicks from his first year in WWE, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, were defeated by The Usos earlier in the night, despite the fact that they were supposed to remain on SmackDown Live after the Superstar Shake-Up.

The trio were part of Bullet Club before their arrivals in WWE, where they went on to be known as The Club, and they became one of the most prominent factions on WWE programming in 2016 during feuds with high-profile names including Roman Reigns and John Cena.

After originally being split up in the 2016 WWE Draft, Gallows & Anderson teamed with Styles on the odd occasion during their time on SmackDown Live, but the three men never had an official reunion.

Now that they are all back together again on the same Raw roster, let’s take a look at five big hints that the three-man version of The Club is set to reunite on Monday nights.

#5 Why else is The Club on Raw?

The 2019 Superstar Shake-Up had some good moments, notably Roman Reigns moving to SmackDown Live and AJ Styles moving to Raw, but there is no denying that this has been the worst Shake-Up out of the three that have taken place since 2017.

Why? Well, you need look no further than Monday’s episode of Raw. Two weeks after the Shake-Up was supposedly finalised during a two-night extravaganza, SmackDown Live duo Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson showed up on Raw and were suddenly declared members of the red brand’s roster.

The Raw tag division is already stacked, with The Viking Raiders, The Usos and The Revival all gunning for Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins' tag titles, so it is not as if the roster needed to be bolstered with yet another tag team.

If Gallows & Anderson are not going to be viewed as possible tag champions, then perhaps their last-minute addition to the Raw roster is due to them potentially reuniting with Styles in the near future.

