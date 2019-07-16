WWE Raw: 5 biggest mistakes WWE made on the night after Extreme Rules (July 15, 2019)

Raw revealed Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent

Extreme Rules was a decent pay-per-view which gave us some good matches and a fair share of surprises.

After the event, fans could not wait for the first episode of Raw as they wanted to know how the Universal Championship will be used heading into SummerSlam, and who will stand up to Becky Lynch next.

While we expected Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley to take a break after their grueling match on Sunday night, WWE provided them no rest as they too were back in action just 24 hours later.

Apart from that, WWE made many mistakes during this week’s Raw after Extreme Rules which puts a huge question mark on the creatives’ decisions and the fate of the Superstars involved.

In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest mistakes WWE made during Raw this week.

#5 Handpicked the Battle Royal contestants

There were many winners and losers from Sunday in the match

WWE wasted just 24 hours before bringing out the new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Raw after his title win on Sunday. Paul Heyman was by his side and he reminded fans that he promised Lesnar would leave Philadelphia with the title.

Heyman then announced that a Cross-Branded Top 10 All-Star Battle Royal would be held later in the night to determine Lesnar’s challenger for SummerSlam. Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Big E, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns were the men announced for the Battle Royal.

While it made sense to have the top guys from both brands compete in the match, why were the participants handpicked, and on what pretext?

Cesaro, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Rey Mysterio lost their previous matches convincingly and shouldn’t have jumped up into the Universal Championship picture straight away. Sami Zayn’s inclusion after losing many matches and even his WWE Championship opportunity a few weeks ago didn’t really fit in either.

WWE should have used some better criteria to pick the men for the Battle Royal to make it more convincing rather than making the winner obvious even before the battle began.

