WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa Bliss teases Bray Wyatt's return, The Miz makes a huge announcement (February 15, 2021)

From Lacey Evans' surprise announcement to an important gauntlet match, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The Red brand delivered a newsworthy go-home show before Elimination Chamber. However, WWE tends to make questionable booking decisions while creating some buzz, which could be felt throughout this week's episode.

It had less filler content than usual, thanks to the gauntlet match that took up a huge chunk of last night's show.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (February 15, 2021).

#5 Bad Bunny became the new 24/7 Champion on WWE RAW

Bad Bunny has been a valuable asset for WWE in recent times, and he was awarded a title win this week.

While Bad Bunny's WWE appearances have primarily aimed to create some mainstream buzz, Damian Priest has benefited in the process. The former NXT star's debut received a lot of attention thanks to the rapper's presence by his side.

This week, Bad Bunny was involved in a backstage segment with Mandy Rose. There were a few romantic connotations teased during their interaction. It reminded the viewers of Mandy's role in her newsworthy angle with Otis.

Rose has advanced beyond cheesy storylines. However, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE's higher-ups put her in a romantic storyline just to create some buzz during WrestleMania season.

After Mandy left the scene, Damian Priest joined the rapper backstage. It wasn't too long until the 24/7 title shenanigans interrupted their conversation. Akira Tozawa had pinned R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion. Tozawa accidentally bumped into Priest, which is when the latter attacked him backstage.

Priest advised Bad Bunny to score the pin and become the new 24/7 Champion, which is exactly what the rapper did. Bad Bunny has been quite impactful when it comes to WWE's merchandise sales. This is why the company has to capitalize on his 24/7 Champion status to create some new merch, right?