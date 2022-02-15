WWE RAW - 5 biggest news stories: Hall of Famer set for possible first match in 19 years, former NXT Champion appears 

This week's episode of WWE RAW took place live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, and served as the go-home show for the Elimination Chamber event this Saturday.

It was the last day the company would be on the road before heading to the Middle East for the colossal showcase. This week's edition of SmackDown was taped last Friday, allowing for the WWE crew to make their way over to Jeddah in good time.

The card is now complete for the event, and Elimination Chamber will be the last stop on the road to WrestleMania. The company usually hosts a Fastlane event leading into the show of shows, but this has yet to be announced as of this writing.

This week's episode aired on the Syfy channel in the United States. The move was made to make way for the 2022 Winter Olympics on the USA Network. However, the red brand will return to the USA Network next week.

It was announced prior to the broadcast that Brock Lesnar would be making his way to RAW ahead of the huge WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. This resulted in Lesnar delivering a devastating F5 to Vince McMahon's hands-on project Austin Theory.

Also announced prior to RAW was that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and challenger Becky Lynch would appear. Their segment ultimately became a contract signing for their clash this weekend.

That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's WWE RAW.

#5 Damian Priest retains his WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles

The United States Championship was on the line as Damian Priest defended against AJ Styles. Styles won a Championship Contender's match last week to earn his match.

Heading into the contest, Priest had succumbed to defeat in his previous four matches on RAW. Styles, on the other hand, had built some momentum over the last few weeks, and was certainly the favorite.

In the end, despite some great back-and-forth action from both competitors, Priest rolled Styles up for the win. The victory will no doubt come as a huge relief for the Champion managing to conquer someone of the caliber of AJ Styles.

