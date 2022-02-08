WWE RAW - 5 biggest news stories: Huge Elimination Chamber match announced, first time ever match takes places

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a little different than usual. The show usually airs on the USA Network in the United States, however, this week the show aired live on Syfy.

The change was made due to the Winter Olympics currently taking place in Beijing, China. The showcase is being broadcast around-the-clock exclusively on the USA Network, meaning RAW had to find a new home.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

To try and boost viewership, the company made the first hour of the broadcast commercial free. RAW will be on the Syfy channel moving temporarily, with one more episode taking place on February 14 before they move back home to the USA Network the following week.

Vince McMahon and his team loaded up the episode advertising a bunch of segments before the show aired. One of those was the next round of the Alpha Academic Challenge which pitted RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Otis in a Quiz Bowl.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories that came out of this week's episode WWE RAW.

#5 United States Champion Damian Priest losing streak continues

United States Champion Damian Priest has been on a roll since joining the Monday Night RAW roster in February 2020. Priest remained undefeated in singles competition for an year. However, his luck changed on the January 17 episode.

That night, he was pinned by Kevin Owens in a WWE United States Title Contender's match. Since then, Damian Priest has not won a match on television. His form has seemingly dipped since succumbing to defeat against the former Universal Champion.

He was once again defeated on this week's episode, this time losing to "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles in another WWE United States Title Contender's match. One has to assume that with this current losing run, that Priest's time as US Champion is short lived from here on.

Priest currently has no match lined-up at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event, and Kevin Owens is yet to receive another one-on-one opportunity for his DQ win on January 24. Owens doesn't travel to Saudi Arabia for WWE's spectacular events there, so it may be the case that the rematch will take place at some stage.

AJ Styles is already occupied for the premium live event, as he will enter the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match that night. However, it has already been announced that he and Priest will collide next week, with the championship on the line.

Again, it appears that it may just be a matter of time before we crown a new United States Champion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh