WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Randy Orton debuts new look, Alexa Bliss transforms mid-match (January 18, 2021)

From Alexa Bliss and Asuka's main event match to a spoof segment, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Whether anyone loved or hated this episode entirely depends upon their subjective taste, as a few experimental segments have led to a divisive conversation on social media. Objectively speaking, Drew McIntyre's absence for a second consecutive week affected the show's momentum. Not every other segment from this episode was well worth one's time, in comparison to the major moments that occurred last night.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (January 18, 2021).

#5 Ricochet's Royal Rumble opportunity was crushed by AJ Styles in a good match on WWE RAW

AJ Styles seems to have entered a separate storyline of his own, on the Road to Royal Rumble 2021. Last week, The Phenomenal One defeated Drew Gulak to prevent the latter star from getting an opportunity at the Royal Rumble.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce instructed Ricochet that a victory against Styles could get him a huge opportunity at this year's Rumble event.

Ricochet and Styles are two great in-ring athletes by nature, so it was certainly a treat to witness the in-ring showcase between both of them. The ending to their bout included a creative sequence as Ricochet bounced off the ropes right into a Styles Clash from The Phenomenal One.

It seems strange how some WWE Superstars can declare themselves as an entrant in the Royal Rumble match, while an accomplished in-ring athlete like Ricochet has to earn his spot to enter the said match. Will Ricochet's loss from this week's RAW mean that he can't enter the Royal Rumble match, or will The One and Only redeem himself next week?