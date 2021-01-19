WWE RAW: 5 Botches and mistakes you probably missed this week

This week's episode of WWE RAW was the penultimate show ahead of the Royal Rumble next weekend. The show was centered around Alexa Bliss and the fact that she has now stepped out from behind The Fiend's persona to become an entity all on her own.

Bliss was able to pin the RAW Women's Champion Asuka in this week's main event which means that Little Miss Bliss could be handed a shot at the title in the coming weeks, if not at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view itself.

Randy Orton also addressed the WWE Universe after his own altercation with the new deranged version of Bliss last week where the former World Champion showed off his new masked look and revealed that he suffered first-degree burns in the fireball attack.

Whilst this week's episode included some important storyline advancements and swerves, there was also a lot of filler content and a lot of botches from both the WWE superstars and the production team.

Here are just five botches that the WWE Universe noticed this week from WWE RAW.

#5. Peyton Royce and Charlotte Flair have some issues on WWE RAW

Royce should have just reversed it... pic.twitter.com/Qo7DLGlx21 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) January 19, 2021

Charlotte Flair is currently embroiled in a storyline on WWE RAW with Lacey Evans, after The Sassy Southern Belle set her sights on Flair's father. This week, Evans looked to distract Charlotte and cost her the match against Peyton Royce, but it wasn't enough to put Flair off her game.

The match between the two women wasn't the usual spectacle that the WWE Universe is used to seeing from the former WWE RAW Women's Champion and there were several awkward moments throughout. Lacey Evans also only entered the arena in Ric Flair's entrance robe for a few seconds before leaving again, which was strange.

There was one moment in particular where The Queen took Royce into the corner and looked to set her up for a kick to the left leg. Royce's leg fell off the rope twice before the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion quickly decided to reverse the move instead.

The fact that Royce and Evans were able to defeat Flair and Asuka a few weeks ago on WWE RAW means that the two women should be given a Women's Championship match in the future. This means that this feud could be set to go on for a while yet.