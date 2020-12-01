WWE RAW: 5 Botches and mistakes you probably missed this week (November 30)

The first match for TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was finally announced last night. 'The Phenomenal One' AJ Styles will battle for the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Several other matches have continued to build in recent weeks, with The Fiend targeting his old friend Randy Orton while the Women's Tag Team Champions seen to have quite the issue with Lana. Both feuds seem to be heading towards their climax at TLC later this month.

While last night was a packed episode of RAW, reports suggest that it was another show that fell victim to several last-minute changes. These changes could be one of the reasons why there were so many botches and mistakes once again this week.

#5. Does WWE allow a rope break in a No Disqualification match?

A rope break in a no dq match? pic.twitter.com/fTMactmce7 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) December 1, 2020

Jeff Hardy's feud with Elias seems to have finally ended last night when the two men collided in just the second Symphony of Destruction match. The first match was contested between Elias and Braun Strowman and seemingly gave the impression that it was another straight forward No Disqualification match.

Last night, there was interference from several WWE stars as they chased R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship. The use of weapons and lack of count-outs led to the impression that this was similar until the referee allowed a rope break.

Elias had Hardy down for the pin, and instead of kicking out, he reached for the rope, and the referee allowed it. Of course, there is no rope break in a NO DQ match in WWE since the referee can't DQ Elias if he doesn't break after the five count.

Hardy should have just kicked out rather than grabbing the rope, but it could have just been instinct from the veteran, who later took a scary bump on the steel steps but is reportedly fine.