WWE RAW: 5 Botches you probably missed this week

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW began the build-up to next month's Survivor Series event in epic fashion. The Women's Survivor Series team has now been officially announced in full while the men's team is just missing two members.

The Championship head-to-head matches have all also been officially announced and as long as none of the current Champions lose their titles in the next three weeks, then the card is almost complete.

Survivor Series is the one night of the year that both RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head and last night despite being three weeks before the show, the card was made complete.

The show also contained some interesting build towards a feud between The Fiend and Randy Orton. There were also several moments throughout the night that these WWE stars would rather forget.

#5 Matt Riddle almost misses the armbar on Raw

Matt Riddle took on Sheamus in the men's Survivor Series qualifying match on last night's RAW but it wasn't a match that went in Riddle's favor. The former MMA fighter looked as though he should have had the match won on numerous occasions before it was Sheamus who pulled the trigger on The Brogue Kick.

When Sheamus was hanging over the top rope, Riddle went to lock in his usual armbar but completely missed on the first attempt so he was forced to try again whilst also preventing himself from falling.

This was seemingly the turning point in the match which then saw Sheamus qualify for next month's pay-per-view at the expense of Riddle. The former NXT star isn't one to make botches, but last night's episode of RAW seemed so packed that there were a number of stars who usually don't make mistakes in the ring, that did.