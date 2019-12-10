WWE RAW: 5 Botches you missed this week (December 9th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 19:45 IST SHARE

There were some shocking botches this week on RAW

Monday Night RAW took over Greenville, South Carolina last night in the final episode of the show ahead of this weekend's TLC pay-per-view and whilst several matches were finally made official and other storylines continued to build, there were also some shocking mistakes throughout the show.

Lana and Rusev kicked off the show as their divorce was finally made official before it was then announced that Bobby Lashley and Rusev will face off on Sunday night in a Tables match. Seth Rollins finally turned heel when it was revealed that he was the man behind the recent attacks on Kevin Owens at the hands of AOP and Rey Mysterio managed to retain his United States Championship thanks to Randy Orton, who currently has a few issues with The OC.

It was another stacked show, but there were some interesting botches that you may have missed throughout the episode.

5. Rusev throws himself out of the ring

Lana's divorce didn't go to plan

Rusev and Lana finally brought an end to their marriage this week when their divorce was overseen by both a lawyer and Jerry "The King" Lawler. The couple signed the papers after a back and forth where they attempted to insult one another until Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring.

Lashley and Rusev brawled in the ring before The Almighty looked to throw Rusev to the outside but there was no power behind his throw so Rusev had to throw himself to the outside. Earlier in the segment, Rusev is waiting for Lashley to bounce him off the table for a while before he looks up and the former Champion finally remembers that he has a spot to deliver. Thankfully, this should be the final segment between these three stars for a while.

1 / 5 NEXT