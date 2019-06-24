WWE Raw: 5 Burning questions before this week's episode (June 24, 2019)

A very fine ending to a surprisingly good PPV!

With all the negativity that surrounded the Stomping Grounds PPV, WWE managed to pull off a decent show for the fans. Now that the big PPV is in the history books, the eyes of the fans will switch to this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

This week's episode of Raw will come to us live from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. The show will feature the fallout from tonight's Stomping Grounds PPV, and WWE will look to start the build-up towards their next PPV, Extreme Rules, right away.

The state of the Universal Championship is up in the air, and WWE could reveal the next challenger for the title. We also have a brand new United States Champion in Ricochet who will be in a celebratory mood on Raw.

Extreme Rules is just three weeks away, and WWE will look to sort things out as soon as possible. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five burning questions before this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Can Ricochet defeat the Phenomenal One?

Being a champion is not as easy as one thinks

Ricochet and Lacey Evans are the only superstars among the latest NXT call-ups to get a decent push on the main roster. While Lacey Evans is still in the hunt for the Raw Women's title, Ricochet pulled off the ultimate upset by defeating Samoa Joe clean to win the United States Championship at Stomping Grounds.

But the new US Champion is already feeling the pressure as AJ Styles has seemingly challenged Ricochet to a match on this week's Raw. The Club walked in on Ricochet while the latter was getting his pictures taken as the new US Champion, Styles congratulated Ricochet and said he'll meet him on Raw in a cryptic manner.

WWE announced Ricochet will take on Styles in a non-title match on this week's Raw. If Ricochet manages to beat the Phenomenal One, it will be a huge milestone in his career.

AJ Styles and the Club will travel to Tokyo, Japan later this week where they will team up with Triple H in a 4-on-four tag team match. Styles would love to return to Japan with a win over the US Champion, and we'll find out this Monday if Ricochet's momentum gets tampered at the hands of the Phenomenal One.

