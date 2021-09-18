5 finishes to The New Day vs. Bloodline on WWE RAW: Roman Reigns' rival costs him, Repeat from 4 years ago

WWE announced a mega match for the upcoming episode of RAW. The New Day will welcome Roman Reigns and The Usos to the red brand, with the two teams set to collide in a tasty six-man tag team match.

This came as the result of a confrontation between Big E and Roman Reigns on SmackDown, four days after the New Day member won the WWE Championship. Jimmy and Jey Uso then assaulted Big E backstage, which will undoubtedly light a fire under him, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

Let's take a look at five possible endings to this epic upcoming match. Also, let us know what do you think. Give us your prediction in the comments section below!

#5 Jimmy and Jey Uso get one over their greatest rivals on WWE RAW

WWE @WWE Two teams entered #HIAC and one team left with the gold two years ago when The #NewDay faced off against @WWEUsos Two teams entered #HIAC and one team left with the gold two years ago when The #NewDay faced off against @WWEUsos. https://t.co/0CwKIYW84z

One of the most exciting aspects of the New Day-Bloodline match is the in-ring action between the babyface trio and The Usos. They shared an epic tag team rivalry back in 2017 giving fans multiple classic matches, including one inside Hell in a Cell.

The Usos won that encounter to end the feud. They could mirror the finish to the Cell match on RAW and get another one over The New Day, nearly four years later. Woods can take the fall once again, and it would not hurt him one bit.

It works because Jimmy and Jey are vicious heels, much like in 2017. While Reigns is the biggest star in the match, the main story might be dictated by everyone else involved.

#4 The New Day wins after Roman Reigns is distracted by The Demon

Finn Balor has tapped into his inner "demons" for his Universal Championship match against Reigns at Extreme Rules. He showed up as The Demon last week on SmackDown and, while he was back to normal this week, the red lights could flash once again on RAW.

Since it is The New Day's big return match, they might come out on top. If that is the case, WWE needs to find a way to protect Reigns in defeat. One way is for him to feel The Demon's presence on RAW and get distracted.

It could be via an appearance on the titantron, or simply a change in lighting. Either, way Balor gets an upper hand over Reigns heading into their big match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh