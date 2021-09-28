Drew McIntyre is next and he's gunning for his third WWE Championship. Big E got past Bobby Lashley on RAW after defeating him decisively in a steel cage match. While the original bout was scheduled to open the show, it ended in a disqualification after The Hurt Business seemingly reunited.

Adam Pearce demanded that the match end decisively, so he booked a steel cage match between Big E and Lashley for the main event of RAW. Despite some interference, Big E decisively beat Lashley to retain the WWE title.

For Bobby Lashley, it likely means a move to SmackDown, although a feud with Goldberg is what's next for him. Now that Lashley is officially out of the WWE title picture, it allows Drew McIntyre to challenge for the gold once again.

With that being said, here are 5 major consequences if Drew McIntyre beats Big E for the WWE Championship

#5. Drew McIntyre will get heavily booed

WWE did well in the last couple of months by rebuilding Drew McIntyre, which might make some believe that it's a bit too early for him to be re-entering the WWE Championship picture.

When McIntyre claimed that he was going to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, the crowd booed him. While they loved and appreciated how he carried WWE on his back for most of 2020, it felt as though he had overstayed his welcome in the title picture.

After losing to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, McIntyre had another opportunity in a triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash. After that, he had an opportunity at Hell in a Cell.

The loss to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell ensured that he couldn't challenge for the title as long as The Almighty One was the WWE champion. In the meantime, he failed to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase and defeated Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.

It was refreshing to see him away from the non-title picture, but he's right back in it. If Drew McIntyre defeats Big E for the WWE Championship, there's no doubt that he's going to get booed. Big E is the man on RAW right now and the crowd would likely hate to see him get toppled over by someone who was already in that spot for over a year.

