WWE RAW: 5 Major surprises that could happen this week- New title revealed, First Retribution member unmasked, Big heel turn

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown may have started slow but the way that the show ended, with utter chaos and rampage, has certainly piqued the interest of one and all. WWE RAW needs to follow suit because this is a show that needs a boost in ratings even more than its blue compatriot.

The 5 following surprises that have been listed in this article could certainly make WWE RAW a lot more interesting than it is, at the moment. We all know that these are interesting times for the company, where they have to think innovatively and outside the box, because of the lack of a live audience.

#5 A brand new WWE RAW Underground Championship is introduced

This was an idea that was brought up by Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda on this week's edition of Dropkick DiSKussions, a separate WWE RAW Underground Championship for the competitors on the show. It would be a device and a vehicle to build a whole new contingent of stars in a more 'shoot' style environment. And this is a title that Bobby Lashley needs to own and carry on him until Brock Lesnar is ready to make his return to WWE RAW to wrest it off him.

Is #RawUnderground the vehicle to bring back Brock Lesnar? Was Alexa Bliss supposed to be Sister Abigail? Could we see Samoa Joe team up with Dominik Mysterio? @Colohue gives you all the latest on this week's @SKDiSKussions@SKProWrestlinghttps://t.co/XWuuQABpvb — Korey Craddock (@KoreyGunz) August 6, 2020

This is a title that could honestly benefit a lot of individuals, including The Viking Raiders who could be repackaged and portrayed as bare-knuckle fighters in this environment.

Dolph Ziggler could shake off the character we've come to loathe and embark on a new run as a 'shoot fighter'. Shane McMahon introducing the WWE RAW Underground Championship could shake up the while landscape of the current roster.