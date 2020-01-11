WWE RAW: 5 possible finishes for Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Rusev will take on Bobby Lashley this Monday!

The threeway storyline between Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley took a new turn on the last RAW episode of 2019 as Liv Morgan made her return during the Lana-Lashley wedding segment and dropped a huge bombshell, revealing herself as the Ravishing Russian's former lover. With her inclusion, the unexciting storyline has suddenly got a breath of fresh air and fans are interested to know what plan does she have in store to further the plot.

After the eventful wedding segment, the lovebirds finally wed last week on RAW, but the Bulgarian Brute ruined their night once again, setting up a match with The All Mighty on the upcoming episode of the Red brand. With Morgan being in Rusev's corner during the match, it would be interesting to see how the contest ends.

In this article, we take a look at the five possible finishes for the upcoming match between Rusev and Lashley:

#5 Rusev defeats Lashley clean

I want Rusev to announce himself this way in every promo forever. pic.twitter.com/EGjhgf0LKZ — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) January 10, 2020

During their previous clash at TLC 2019, it was Bobby Lashley who defeated Rusev by putting him through a table, albeit with some help from the Ravishing Russian. With the Bulgarian Brute being the babyface in this rivalry, a clean victory for him is one of the possible finishes for their upcoming match.

What makes this finish a little less likely than the others mentioned ahead in this list is that a clean victory might not help advance the storyline further. With Morgan involved in the mix, we are sure to see more twists and turns in this story going further.

#4 Liv Morgan helps Rusev pick up the win

Liv Morgan will be in Rusev's corner next week. pic.twitter.com/mfuvckM90p — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) January 7, 2020

While Rusev picking up a clean victory over Lashley might not be the most likely option, this one certainly is. Last week, Liv Morgan announced herself to be in Rusev's corner for his match and there are huge chances of her intervening and helping the Bulgarian Brute, mostly to teach Lana a lesson.

We have previously seen Lana-Lashley teaming up on Rusev, but with Morgan by his side, the former United States Champion has backup. It could be a typical scenario of Lana trying to help Lashley, only for Morgan to turn the tables and provide enough distraction for Rusev to pick up the victory. Giving them the taste of their own medicine!

1 / 3 NEXT