WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Roman Reigns destroys Seth Rollins, Future Universal Championship feud teased? 

WWE RAW could certainly be a very entertaining and engaging episode, especially if you consider the way in which SmackDown went off the air. We saw Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, former friends from The Shield, in the same room again, raising all kinds of possibilities.

It is clear that the brand split, something that was meaningful mere months ago during Survivor Series, has been significantly diluted. Brand loyalty does not mean anything anymore, especially because the rosters are so very sparse. It will not be surprising to see members of SmackDown show up on WWE RAW and vice versa.

Do you like the idea of there being a fluid roster between WWE RAW and SmackDown? Especially after so many big names have been released already.

With that said, here are 5 major surprises that we could potentially see on WWE RAW this week. Be sure to share your thoughts and views on each one of them in the section right below.

#5 Roman Reigns shows up on WWE RAW with one purpose in mind

Say what you want about Roman Reigns, but he moves the needle. Therefore, do not be surprised if he does indeed show up on WWE RAW and takes the fight to Seth Rollins this week. It may be a strategic move to have top stars from both brands on both shows.

Roman Reigns and The Usos could leave Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens laying in a heap on this week's episode of WWE RAW. This could lead to an extended feud between all the men involved. Regardless of the outcome, It promises to be awesome.

Roman Reigns showing up on WWE RAW may serve yet another purpose. It may tell the audience who to root for in this heel vs. heel feud...

