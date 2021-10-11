WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Current Champion loses in a massive upset, Invasion in Goldberg's home, Big return

This week's episode of WWE RAW is guaranteed to be a loaded one. Two major attractions have been advertised, including a massive tag team match featuring Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. Drew McIntyre and Big E will also meet face to face before their upcoming Saudi Arabian showdown.

Do not forget that the King of the Ring tournament and the Queen's Crown will also play out. This is not an episode of WWE RAW you can afford to miss out on. Throw in the surprises we're suggesting in this article and this will be an episode for the ages.

#5 Randy Orton loses against a debuting superstar on WWE RAW this week

Remember how Kurt Angle helped John Cena break into the business all those years ago? Randy Orton could do the same with Gable Steveson on WWE RAW this week, as the Olympic Gold Medalist shows up. It could be an impromptu match where Randy Orton suffers a major loss.

Listen, Randy Orton is the WWE RAW Tag Team Champion right now and is guaranteed to go into the Hall of Fame someday. A loss to a promising talent like Gable Steveson is not going to hurt him one bit. But it will make Steveson's career in the best possible way, him getting the rub from such a legend!

It also wouldn't hurt Steveson to team up with someone from the WWE RAW roster, so that he can learn on the job as a tag team performer. Remember that he bypassed the entire NXT system and was fast-tracked to the main roster.

