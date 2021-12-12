WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- SmackDown star arrives to assault Vince McMahon, Bobby Lashley's opportunity goes to a surprising name

It is no secret that WWE RAW did poorly in the 18-49 demo last week. So poorly, in fact, that it was an all-time low number!

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,599,000 total viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.35 (462,000 viewers)



Lowest P18-49 for Raw on record.



📊 More demos & analysis: WWE Raw, Monday on USA Network:1,599,000 total viewersP18-49 rating: 0.35 (462,000 viewers)Lowest P18-49 for Raw on record.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/59675793 WWE Raw, Monday on USA Network:1,599,000 total viewersP18-49 rating: 0.35 (462,000 viewers)Lowest P18-49 for Raw on record.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/59675793 https://t.co/0KBIqv6nv8

Desperate times call for desperate measures, meaning that something radical needs to happen to turn things around. How can the red brand remind the world that it was the premier destination for wrestling fans some twenty years ago?

These five surprises could certainly help! Feel free to comment on them and critique them all in the comments section below, reader. And yes, you may suggest your own surprises as well.

Change needs to begin right at the top, right? This is why the first WWE RAW surprise features one Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

#5 Drew McIntyre shows up on WWE RAW to confront Vince McMahon

The idea that WWE RAW and SmackDown superstars would stay confined to their own brands is no longer a hard and fast rule. We all saw how Randy Orton and Riddle from WWE RAW showed up on SmackDown last week for the main event match. There may be yet another star from the blue brand who may show up on the Monday night show in an effort to boost numbers.

Drew McIntyre could come face-to-face with Vince McMahon, asking him why he was not allowed to be a part of the battle royal on SmackDown a couple of weeks back. And in the scuffle that ensues, he could end up knocking out McMahon, leading to a Drew vs. Authority storyline. This is a feud that could elevate him as well as Austin Theory!

There are so many storylines that could emerge from this appearance. Shane McMahon could return to the fold again to seek retribution for the actions perpetrated on his father. The possibilities are truly endless.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das