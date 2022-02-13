WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - New Champion crowned; unexpected name shows up to destroy Seth Rollins; major heel turn 

Do not expect love or tenderness this week on WWE RAW because this is the final stop for the brand on the road to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. If anything, this will be an especially brutal and hard-hitting episode of the red brand.

What are some of the surprises that we could potentially see on WWE RAW this week? Let's go over some of them in the comments section below. Do let us know if you think one or more of them will transpire on this week's show or not.

Also, how excited are you to see Elimination Chamber later this week? Do you think, because of the star power involved, this will be a great show?

#5 AJ Styles defeats Damian Priest on WWE RAW to become the new United States Champion in the first big surprise from the show

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE Scheduled for next week's WWE Raw



*Brock Lesnar Speaks



*RK BROGA Party



*Damian Priest vs AJ Styles for the United States Title Scheduled for next week's WWE Raw*Brock Lesnar Speaks*RK BROGA Party*Damian Priest vs AJ Styles for the United States Title https://t.co/8Xxg2FbiRA

AJ Styles has been on a tear ever since he split up from Omos and the first step towards becoming a top guy could happen this week. In an intense battle with Damian Priest, he could become the brand new United States Champion. The red brand needs a top babyface since Big E is back on SmackDown and AJ Styles is definitely the man for the job.

The Phenomenal One could go on to have a bunch of great matches on WWE RAW. He could get back into the mix with Kevin Owens or elevate a young man like Austin Theory who is clearly being given a big push.

Styles could go into the upcoming Elimination Chamber show with the United States Championship strapped around his waist.

Do you think Damian Priest has been a good Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

