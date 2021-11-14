WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Yet another Survivor Series participant replaced, 2 Major heel turns, Bobby Lashley targets former Universal Champion 

This is essentially the WWE RAW episode before Survivor Series 2021. How lackluster has the build to this pay-per-view been, considering there's absolutely no hype at all surrounding the upcoming event?!

WWE RAW needs to be a stacked episode and more importantly, a newsworthy program to remind one and all that there's a show worth watching this weekend. Here are five ways that they could potentially achieve this goal. Of course, if you want to suggest a few ways and means of your own, feel free to go for it.

Why do you think the RAW vs. SmackDown aspect of Survivor Series has been delayed for so long? Do you think that this is a concept that just isn't exciting anymore?

Do let us know your thoughts in the comments.

#5 Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW for losing his spot

Dominik @DomMysterio35 Austin White @austintheory1 Never thought I’d get the chance to face @reymysterio , too bad his son had to ruin such an iconic moment in my career! #WWERaw Never thought I’d get the chance to face @reymysterio , too bad his son had to ruin such an iconic moment in my career! #WWERaw https://t.co/zqvblJ7fSw You better watch how you talk about me, otherwise the next time I see you it’ll be worse than just a slap. 👋👋 twitter.com/austintheory1/… You better watch how you talk about me, otherwise the next time I see you it’ll be worse than just a slap. 👋👋 twitter.com/austintheory1/…

How embarrassing is it that the WWE RAW team has Rey Mysterio but not his son, Dominik, who was shortlisted for the team but replaced by Bobby Lashley? Could this inspire him to tap into his dark side and unleash hellfire and brimstone upon one and all? The brunt of the attack could be felt by his father, Rey Mysterio.

WWE @WWE



adopted his name in tribute to his uncle. Years later, another generation of the family would enter the sport with the debut of In-ring competition runs in the blood of these Hispanic WWE and NXT Superstars. #HispanicHeritageMonth @reymysterio adopted his name in tribute to his uncle. Years later, another generation of the family would enter the sport with the debut of @DomMysterio35 In-ring competition runs in the blood of these Hispanic WWE and NXT Superstars. #HispanicHeritageMonth @reymysterio adopted his name in tribute to his uncle. Years later, another generation of the family would enter the sport with the debut of @DomMysterio35. https://t.co/IbvSyTssio

Something has got to give with Dominik Mysterio. He's been playing practically the same character since he debuted and there needs to be a transformation for him to reach the next level. A heel turn and a program against his legendary luchador father may be just what the doctor ordered.

Hey, and it also creates a 'what if?' scenario for WWE RAW as we head into Survivor Series!

What if Dominik decides to come out and cost his father the big match on such a massive stage?

