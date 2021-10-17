WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- Major heel turn, Interesting comeback ahead of Crown Jewel, New Champion crowned

WWE RAW is the go-home show before Crown Jewel 2021 comes around. We will also learn who the finalists in the King of the Ring and the Queen's Crown tournament are on the show.

A whole lot of special matches have also been announced for this week's show. Drew McIntyre and Big E team up again to take on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Charlotte Flair takes on Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. RK-Bro will take on The Street Profits in babyface vs. babyface action.

But we all know that a show with such high stakes before a landmark event like Crown Jewel needs its share of surprises. With that said, here are 5 such surprises that could happen on the show. Feel free to agree or disagree with the assessment put forth in this article in the comments below.

Let's start by asking if the top-dog on WWE RAW Big E could turn heel.

#5 Could Big E turn heel on the WWE RAW episode before Crown Jewel?

When this WWE RAW match was announced, even Drew McIntyre, the ultimate company guy, posted a sarcastic Tweet because of how unexciting it sounds. The only reason for this rematch to happen is to drive this story onward, potentially with a major surprise. Could Big E turn heel on this week's episode of WWE RAW in the ultimate twist?

What if Big E turns heel ahead of WWE Crown Jewel through? Think about it. He will be separated from the rest of the New Day in the draft so doesn't need the pancakes anymore, and can potentially mix it up with the likes of Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio and in time, maybe even Edge.

Plus, he could tap into a more serious attitude!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John