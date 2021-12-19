WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- Bobby Lashley chats with an unexpected star, Twist with Edge and Maryse, Big return to action after months

WWE RAW certainly needs a surprise or five to make the show exciting again. The show suffers from being an hour too long, and without a few twists and turns along the way, the audience numbers may simply keep declining.

We know that when it comes to on-ground events, the red brand isn't packing houses like it once did. Yes, over one million TV viewers tune in every week in the United States. But even that number is a pale shadow of the numbers that WWE RAW used to once garner.

Do not forget that there is now another player in town called AEW. Sure, they have a way to go before they catch up to WWE RAW but the gap is closing. With the kind of competition prevalent in the marketplace right now, things need to, no pun intended, hit full gear.

The crux of the matter is that the Monday night show needs a few surprises in its weekly fare. And these five twists could certainly happen this week.

#5 Paul Heyman is unexpectedly seen on WWE RAW this week

Yes, Paul Heyman was fired by Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown this past week. But could this open Heyman's schedule to take on new clients? Could he conspire with Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW in an attempt to dump MVP for him?

This tease could go a long way if the eventual plan is to do Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. This is a match that fans have been clamoring for on social media and the setup could happen as soon as WWE RAW this week. It also allows MVP to potentially approach a new client to mentor, someone like say, T-Bar!

In this manner, the entire landscape of the red brand could see a massive overhaul.

Edited by Kaushik Das