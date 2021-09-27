WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Bobby Lashley teams up with renamed superstar, SmackDown star confronts Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW after Extreme Rules 2021 is a show to watch out for, for a multitude of reasons. There's a big Big E vs. Bobby Lashley match that's been advertised and also, it's the final episode before the upcoming draft, so all the pieces should fall into place over three hours.

Will WWE RAW be the final time that we see all three members of The New Day together? Could AJ Styles and Omos be separated into two different brands after this? What's next for Bobby Lashley?

Feel free to share your thoughts and views in the comments about all of these surprises. Also, let us know which moves should happen in the upcoming draft.

#5 Big E is attacked by powerhouse WWE RAW star Keith 'Bearcat' Lee

Listen, how often is it that the babyfaces outnumber the heels? You have three members of The New Day and Bobby Lashley doesn't even have MVP by his side. Chances are that he could recruit someone to stand by his side, and this man is Keith 'Bearcat' Lee.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Keith Lee was announced as Bearcat Keith Lee tonight

Lee has been stuck in limbo for a long time now on the WWE RAW roster. Even though he did return to lose to Lashley not long ago, he hasn't been seen since. One has to assume that the new name is him being repackaged for a new role and an alliance with The All Mighty may be just that.

With Keith Lee by his side, Lashley and Lee could take the fight to The New Day and maybe, just maybe, even regain the WWE Championship. Is Big E a transitional Champion? Could he lose his title as early as this week's episode of WWE RAW, with Lee's interference?

