WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Old rival returns to settle the score with Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman introduces his brand new client

Listen, the episode of WWE RAW that follows Day 1 should be one for the ages. Nobody expected Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion following the event, including Vince McMahon only a few days ago.

But now the landscape of the company has shifted for good, and so many surprises could potentially transpire during the show. A few of those classic twists and turns will be listed down in this article.

Be sure to mention your own list of surprises for WWE RAW in the comments. Also, weigh in on the surprises that have been mentioned here. The comments section is your friend so you may express your unfiltered opinions with fellow wrestling fans!

#5 The WWE RAW Tag Team Champion confronts Brock Lesnar

One-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton has a score to settle with Brock Lesnar. Do you remember the clash where he was busted open with 'shoot' blows to his head? On this week's episode of the red brand, The Viper and Brock Lesnar could certainly come to blows.

WWE may not want to go to the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud immediately and may wish to save it for The Show of Shows. As a result of the same, a makeshift Randy Orton vs. Brock Lesnar feud is a great way to keep the audience engaged and invested on the road to WrestleMania.

Riddle, who has previously taken many a shot at The Beast Incarnate, could also be inserted into the program.

Some fans may lament the inclusion of two veterans into the WWE RAW main event picture instead of new blood. But sometimes familiarity breeds intrigue, especially if there's a story still waiting to be told.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das