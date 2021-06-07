WWE RAW - 5 Possible Surprises- Challenge issued to Brock Lesnar, Major in-ring return, Lilly's real identity revealed?

WWE RAW needs all the help it can get to increase viewership and become a show that's perceived as 'cool' in 2021.

Many people say that the glory days of the red brand are long gone. But that doesn't need to be the case, because a few genuine surprises could turn the tide for the company. Remember watching wrestling twenty years ago when it was unpredictable? When you were glued to the edge of your seat waiting for the next big twist on WWE RAW?

WWE RAW is not just competing with AEW Dynamite but with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and a wealth of amazing content out there. The bar is high and WWE needs to shake up the product once again to engage with fans in the right manner. These 5 surprises could really help in this regard.

#5 Bobby Lashley issues a challenge on WWE RAW

Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer said the following about the Brock Lesnar mentions on WWE RAW from Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Kofi Kingston.

When I heard that, I thought that they are building toward Lashley vs. Lesnar. That's a match that they haven't done. It is a match that people have been asking for a long time and maybe that’s their plan for SummerSlam. Maybe that is their plan for WrestleMania, etc.'' said Alvarez

If the rumors of Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns vs John Cena at Summerslam are true you've got really 2 good main events for Summerslam pic.twitter.com/OmC77DvM5w — Sean Bedard (@SeanRiddler91) June 1, 2021

If SummerSlam is indeed going to be the site for the massive Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar showdown, the build needs to start NOW.

Could we see Bobby Lashley issue a challenge on WWE RAW to the entire locker room, where he namedrops The Beast Incarnate? This could sow the seed for a Brock Lesnar return. Imagine the Paul Heyman vs. MVP promos we could potentially see!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John