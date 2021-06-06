Where is Brock Lesnar now?

We haven't seen Brock Lesnar for the entirety of 2021, and most of 2020. The last we saw of him was when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in a match that established the latter as the face of the company. Well, at least during the Pandemic Era.

That said, Brock Lesnar passed the torch and just... disappeared.

But as the days turned into weeks, and weeks into months, fans wondered where Brock Lesnar was. The good news is that a Brock Lesnar return may be on the horizon.

Whether you like the man for his superhuman strength and athleticism or dislike him for the part-time schedule he keeps, it is impossible to deny that he is a main-event draw.

Is Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE?

Last year, news broke that Brock Lesnar's WWE contract had expired. All kinds of rumors emerged, from people speculating about a UFC return or even an AEW stint. Others said there was no way Brock Lesnar would consider any company but WWE at this stage of his career.

Wrestling Observer Live alluded to the Brock Lesnar mentions on RAW this past week from Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and even Bobby Lashley. Senior journalist Bryan Alvarez said the following:

"When I heard that, I thought that they are building toward Lashley vs. Lesnar. That's a match that they haven't done. It is a match that people have been asking for a long time and maybe that’s their plan for SummerSlam. Maybe that is their plan for WrestleMania, etc.'' said Alvarez

Even though Brock Lesnar missed WrestleMania this year, he's supposedly on the SummerSlam card. With SummerSlam airing from Las Vegas, the company is likely to rely on big names such as Brock Lesnar and John Cena to sell tickets.

Here's what Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast had to say:

"Lesnar was (sic) early on for SummerSlam plans they were trying to do something. I think the concept behind Lesnar is to justify what we’re gonna pay him [and] we need a more consistent touring schedule so we can build to this and those appearances by Lesnar will help sell tickets, obviously," said Zarian.

So, to answer the question of where Brock Lesnar is right now, he's just biding his time. Expect to see him in action very soon indeed.

He may very well return to the RAW brand to take on the man who rules the roost - Bobby Lashley. A match between the two MMA stars is long overdue.

He may also choose to go to SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns, who has hired the services of his ex-manager, Paul Heyman.

Or maybe Brock Lesnar will be back for good old fashioned revenge against Drew McIntyre, the man who defeated him in 2020. A Beast does not forget.

