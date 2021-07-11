WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Major face turn, Faction destroys Money in the Bank contestant, Former Universal Champion returns

The final episode of WWE RAW inside the ThunderDome is all set to be a really packed affair indeed. WWE is cognizant of the fact that last week, it secured the lowest ratings in the company's history and that changes are necessary at this stage.

This is why WWE RAW could be filled with one or more surprises, from the list that has been mentioned here. Feel free to mention any surprises that could potentially happen that we may have overlooked.

Do remember that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with USA Network at the end of the month to address the low ratings which could mean that a lot of surprises could happen on the show going forward. As long as they help the product in a positive way, fans should be quite thrilled indeed.

#5 Cedric Alexander turns babyface on WWE RAW as he confronts Elias backstage

Not interested on your theme music, villain. Ryker will finally destroy you. — Cristian Cruz (@cruzcristian413) June 29, 2021

Let us recap the events from last week. There was a tag team match on WWE RAW which featured the babyfaces Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth against the heel team of Elias and Cedric Alexander. During the match, Elias decided that he will walk away to the backstage area, letting Alexander suffer all of the consequences.

Fans are back next week.@IAmEliasWWE @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/Ydv46pvck6 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 9, 2021

WWE RAW clearly needs a strong babyface in the mid-card, to battle Sheamus over the long haul for the prized WWE United States Championship and Cedric Alexander absolutely fits the bill. The only issue is that the man is a despicable heel. Could he turn babyface this week by confronting Elias backstage?

We're pretty much done with Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker, so Elias vs. Cedric Alexander could kick off in a big way. This could be a match that fans long for when WWE RAW is back on the road again.

