WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- Current Champion confronted by a controversial star, Brand new tag team formed, 2 big betrayals 

WWE RAW will be absolutely stacked this week. A really solid lineup has already been announced and more matches and segments should be made leading up to the upcoming episode.

Yes, this card is likely to draw the audience in, but how does one retain the WWE RAW audience? A surprise or five should do the trick!

Here are 5 surprises that we've penned down for this week's WWE RAW episode. As always, feel free to weigh in on them in the comments section below.

#5 Sheamus confronted on WWE RAW by Jaxson Ryker

WWE United States Champion Sheamus has been missing in action, sitting at home and making awful puns on social media thanks to an injury that he sustained not long ago.

Despite the wishes of many vocal fans, the WWE RAW creative team has put in a lot of effort into making Jaxson Ryker appear like a beast. He picked up a massive win over Elias last week on WWE RAW, and one has to assume he's ready to move on to his next big challenge in the current roster.

Even if he's not ready to return yet, Sheamus could have a little confrontation with his next challenger, Jaxson Ryker on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Whether you like him or not, Jaxson Ryker has a great look, and to be fair, he is a formidable wrestler for the spot that he's in currently. A program with Sheamus will not involve too many dives but is likely to include at least a few 'shoot' punches.

Some feel that an element of brawling is missing in today's WWE product and this is where these two men could remind the world that a hoss fight is sometimes all you need!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John