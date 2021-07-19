WWE RAW - 5 Possible Surprises - John Cena confronts former Champion, New romance begins, Unexpected face turn, Major returns

The episode of WWE RAW after Money in the Bank should be one to watch out for! It's unlikely that we'll see Nikki A.S.H cash in on Monday Night, but the stage has been set for some very interesting developments.

Do not forget that WWE RAW will be the beginning of the build for SummerSlam. Expect all the pieces to line up as we head into this major event! SummerSlam will be the WrestleMania equivalent this year and the event is guaranteed to be very massive indeed.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen on WWE RAW this week! That said, remember that we're just having fun in this article.

None of the surprises mentioned in this article may happen on WWE RAW this week. At the same time, all of them could. Without wasting any more time, let's begin.

#5 John Cena returns to WWE RAW and teams up with Drew McIntyre

Before he left WWE for Hollywood, John Cena passed on the torch to Roman Reigns, the man he believed would succeed him as the face of the company, going forward.

Since then Roman Reigns has found great success as a heel, moving away from being Cena-lite. Drew McIntyre has pretty much assumed that role since then, becoming the babyface who's carrying the company on his shoulder.

Because Drew McIntyre is pretty much outmatched in a one-on-three kind of situation, chances are that he will need some kind of backup. John Cena is guaranteed to show up on WWE RAW this week, meaning that he could team up with the Scotsman, and take the fight to Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky. Yes, two men can easily overpower three in this case.

What else can you possibly imagine John Cena doing on WWE RAW this week?

